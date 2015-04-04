Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt at 'shocking' pace

Prince Kassad
Scientists watch as China remote glaciers melt at 'shocking' pace
www.reuters.com
QILIAN MOUNTAINS, China (Reuters) - Glaciers in China’s bleak Qilian mountains are disappearing at a shocking rate as global warming brings unpredictable change and raises the prospect of crippling, long-term water shortages, scientists say.