Scientists want to use ultra-hot space lasers to punch holes in CLOUDS - giving us us super-fast satellite communication by 2025

Radio communication can no longer keep up with the demand for information

Instead, scientists are increasingly looking to lasers to transmit data packages

They can carry 10,000 times more information than conventional radio waves

Cloud cover has prevented the beams of light from reaching space until now

Ultra-hot lasers that punch holes in clouds could pave the way for high speed satellite communications by 2025, scientists say (artist's impression)

Although satellite radio communication is powerful, it can no longer keep up with the daily demand for the flow of information (stock image)