Scientists mull mystery of Pakistan's falling Covid-19 death rates



A young population, robust immune systems and “smart” lockdowns may explain the fall but health officials remain cautious and uncertain

Two months after Pakistan appeared headed for a sky-rocketing Covid-19 outbreak, case numbers and death tolls have fallen in what doctors say is a welcome, but puzzling drop in the disease.



While neighbouring India has raced up the world ranking for countries badly hit by the new coronavirus, Pakistan is heading in the other direction.



A young population, robust immune systems and a system of localised “smart” lockdowns have all been touted as reasons for the fall, but health officials admit the reasons remain unclear.



In mid-June the daily death toll was pushing 150, and the outbreak was predicted to continue rising until at least August as lax social distancing during May's Eid holidays fed into a boom in cases. Senior officials were privately predicting the start of August was “not looking good” as oxygen supplies ran low and wards filled.



Instead recorded deaths fell sharply and now hover around 20 per day. The daily tally of cases has fallen from more than 6,000 each day to well below 1,000 and restaurants have reopened as remaining lockdown precautions have been lifted. Pakistan has recorded a total of 290,000 cases and 6,200 deaths.

