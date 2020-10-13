What's new

Scientists find new human coronavirus that originated in dogs

Scientists find new human coronavirus that originated in dogs: report
Scientists have reportedly discovered a new kind of coronavirus that is believed to have originated in dogs – in what may be the eighth unique form of the bug known to cause disease in humans.

Local : 2021-05-21(Friday) 22:18:21
Found via nicer.app/news

i recommend we immediately have *all* pet species (dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, anything common enough as pets for either children, teens or adults), tested on incubation abilities for the COVID variants out there.
we can't afford to see our pets become incubators that could one day result in a more deadly and/or transmissible human variant that is resistent against our vaccines.

-- forwarded by email to a bunch of mass media outlets and political parties and intel organisations (world-wide, not restricted to western governments)
 
