Scientists find new human coronavirus that originated in dogs: report
Local : 2021-05-21(Friday) 22:18:21
i recommend we immediately have *all* pet species (dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, anything common enough as pets for either children, teens or adults), tested on incubation abilities for the COVID variants out there.
we can't afford to see our pets become incubators that could one day result in a more deadly and/or transmissible human variant that is resistent against our vaccines.
|Scientists have reportedly discovered a new kind of coronavirus that is believed to have originated in dogs – in what may be the eighth unique form of the bug known to cause disease in humans.
