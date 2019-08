Collagen a major protein that maintains structural integrity

A FRESH technique

Creating functioning cardiac blood vessels, valves and ventricles

Patient-specific anatomical structures

…We start with a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or micro-computed tomography (CT) image of a patient’s entire heart or just a component, such as a heart valve. This allows us to create a 3D computer model matched to the patient. Next, we use the computer to convert the 3D model of the heart valve, for example, into instructions that tell the 3D printer what to do.”



Adam Feinberg, Biomedical Engineer​

Potential applications are “really exciting”

It is important to understand that there are many years of research yet to be done. But there should still be excitement that we're making real progress towards engineering functional human tissues and organs, and this paper is one step along that path.”



