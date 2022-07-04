Scientist believes Covid 19 came out of a US lab of biotechnology

Coronavirus Was In U.S. Weeks Earlier Than Previously Known, Study Says The discovery, uncovered after analyzing blood donations from nine states, strengthens evidence that the coronavirus was quietly spreading around the world before health officials were aware.

usa own study of random blood samples from Dec 2019 shows about 1.4% had c19 antibodies. Note antibodies take weeks to form after infection.Meaning around Dec 2019, usa already had close to 5 millions c19 cases.December 1, 20202:50 AM ET..............................However, new findings published in the journalsuggest that the coronavirus, known officially as SARS-CoV-2, had infected people in the U.S. even earlier."SARS-CoV-2 infections may have been present in the U.S. in December 2019, earlier than previously recognized," the authors said...................................Researchers came to this conclusion after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed blood donations collected by the American Red Cross from residents in nine states.The presence of antibodies in a person's blood means they were exposed to a virus, in this case the coronavirus, and that their body's immune system triggered a defensive response............................................