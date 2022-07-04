Scientist believes Covid 19 came out of a US lab of biotechnology

False thread title
Safety concerns at a prominent military germ lab have led the government to shut down research involving dangerous microbes like the Ebola virus........
What a dilemma. On one hand covid antibodies tests showed usa had close to 5 mil cases in Dec 19, actual fort detrick leaks & americans dropping like flies from mystery respiratory illness in 2019 second half.
WHO chief 'believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab' after 'accident'The head of the WHO believes Covid spread after a leak from a Wuhan lab, a senior Government source claims. Tedros Adhanom publicly maintains that 'all hypotheses remain'www.dailymail.co.uk
lol, lying seems to come very naturally for the west.
By far india is screwed hardest by covid, with more than 6 mil deaths, yet they work hardest to defend their master usa for causing covid.That’s 20 seconds of my life you wasted. 2 reading the tweet, 10 writing this crap— and 8 thinking of all the decisions I made in my life leading me to read yet another stupid conspiracy theory.