Science of genetics: Newer generations are mentally improving

New generations tend to be less irritable, more polite, wiser, more decent, more empathetic and are more likely to put themselves in other's shoes to understand the situations etcetera than the previous generations. At least the mental nature of children is tremendously better than that of parents and grandparents at corresponding ages.



The theory is that the below factor caused a considerable improvement in genes of newer generations of human beings. Probably better living conditions affects the genes in such a way that the newer generations naturally have better personalities. If you watch a 20 year old man's or woman's response to a specific circumstances and if you know the personalities of three generations of his/her family, you can fairly accurately imagine how the parents and grandparents would have responded to similar settings when they themselves were of 20 years of age. The grandchild's behaviour would be the most mature and also superior.



The below man-made things perhaps cause natural genetic modification at a rapid pace. It's not about upbringing. It's prolly because of drastic evolution in genes before inheritance.



It's prolly about environment during genes formation in parents and not about the environment the offspring grows up in. Modern Science & Technology led to below facilities for parents in whose bodies the genes are created.



* Modern technologies of irrigation, water storage & optimal use of water resources



* Better medical care that eliminate painful conditions like say toothache etc



* Machines that significantly reduced the effort of doing work



* Modern means of comforts like fan or air conditioning



* Modern means of entertainment like television & radio



* Ease of travel



