Science and technology is curse for humanity VS my son defended PHD

truthfollower
FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
- 1,431
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Typical Pakistani leader, wanting Islam and religious education for us normal people and has forced quran in the universities.
And wants us to reject western education.
and here is tweeting and feeling proud on his son's PHD from university of Toronto.
In the end its all about fooling the masses for money and power.
