What's new

Schoolgirls protesting again as Afghan teenage boys attacking girls in schools

Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,397
5
6,738
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Schoolgirls protesting in Dover again as Afghan teenage boys put in their school had allegedly attacked a girl.

The girl is apparently too scared to go back to the school. The girls then go on to say assembly's were held telling them how to dress having Afghans in the school!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628409503778570244

Apparently it is in response to this as well

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1625058716104925186

I'm not gonna lie if Afghan refugee population continues to grow in the UK, I think we are going to have another round of the Tommy Robinson stuff that happened with Pakistanis around a decade ago @villageidiot @Mirzali Khan @PakFactor @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @HttpError @Maula Jatt @hussain0216 @AlKardai @Goenitz
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
3,762
-3
4,950
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Bleek said:
Schoolgirls protesting in Dover again as Afghan teenage boys put in their school had allegedly attacked a girl.

The girl is apparently too scared to go back to the school. The girls then go on to say assembly's were held telling them how to dress having Afghans in the school!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628409503778570244

Apparently it is in response to this as well

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1625058716104925186

I'm not gonna lie if Afghan refugee population continues to grow in the UK, I think we are going to have another round of the Tommy Robinson stuff that happened with Pakistanis around a decade ago @villageidiot @Mirzali Khan @PakFactor @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @HttpError @Maula Jatt @hussain0216 @AlKardai @Goenitz
Click to expand...

What big Afghan population areas are in the UK?

Is dover a big Afghan area?

Bleek said:
empathise with the English nationalists
Click to expand...

Bro they hate you 😭

Bleek said:
It is ngl.
Click to expand...

I think Europe will see a population collapse of gorey. It is already happening but what we saw in 2015/2016 about migration crisis will be revamped again.

Oddly though, the US media is completely focused on Russia and China. No talk about the middle east besides the Iran nuke talk.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
9,023
13
12,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Afghan refugees are like a 20x shittier versions of what we sent to the UK decades ago...
I'd be scared too if I was em

A Bangladeshi dude in a similarly small city of NY state was randomly complaining to me about Afghan kids in his high school beating people up, selling drugs, doing drugs, stealing and after all that ask for favors by doing the Muslim brother shtick

I didn't even ask the guy, he was so fed up- he was ranting on his own - I feel bad for Krachiates and people of Peshawar, I really do
their beautiful cities were tuned into a dump yard
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 3, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

J
TEENAGE GIRL ABDUCTED FROM LAHORE BY ARMED MOTORISTS
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek
ghazi52
Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
211
Views
8K
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Bleek
Calling out the elephant in the room - TTP's origin and supporters.
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
3K
PakAlp
P
ghazi52
2.7 Million Afghan girls currently in school
Replies
6
Views
2K
PakFactor
PakFactor
Dalit
  • Locked
India: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in washroom of Delhi school, police launch probe
Replies
8
Views
382
mulj
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom