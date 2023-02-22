Schoolgirls protesting again as Afghan teenage boys attacking girls in schools

Schoolgirls protesting in Dover again as Afghan teenage boys put in their school had allegedly attacked a girl.
The girl is apparently too scared to go back to the school. The girls then go on to say assembly's were held telling them how to dress having Afghans in the school!
Apparently it is in response to this as well
I'm not gonna lie if Afghan refugee population continues to grow in the UK, I think we are going to have another round of the Tommy Robinson stuff that happened with Pakistanis around a decade ago @villageidiot @Mirzali Khan @PakFactor @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @HttpError @Maula Jatt @hussain0216 @AlKardai @Goenitz
