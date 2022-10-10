School van targeted by TTP in Swat

JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 1,166
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Iss ki bhi sun lo..
Police is trying to safe ttp by saying it was due to enmity b/w two groups..
Stop spreading propaganda and deceive people, TTP is a separate group which has nothing to do with Afghan Taliban. Infact it was US and previous Afghan regime which gave safe havens and support to TTP in Afghanistan.
Secondly let the officials investigate to check who attacked the van.
No.TTP are brothers and cousins of Taliban and brainchild of Al Qaeda to destabilize Pakistan.
Even if they are father and sons, there is no responsibility of bearing crimes on each other.TTP are brothers and cousins of Taliban and brainchild of Al Qaeda to destabilize Pakistan.
What a useless army Pakistan has, utter failure... I wish our enemies had armies like this.