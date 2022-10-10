What's new

School van targeted by TTP in Swat

T

Thinker3

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2022
684
0
1,013
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Stop spreading propaganda and deceive people, TTP is a separate group which has nothing to do with Afghan Taliban. Infact it was US and previous Afghan regime which gave safe havens and support to TTP in Afghanistan.
Secondly let the officials investigate to check who attacked the van.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
8,937
5
14,881
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Thinker3 said:
Stop spreading propaganda and deceive people, TTP is a separate group which has nothing to do with Afghan Taliban. Infact it was US and previous Afghan regime which gave safe havens and support to TTP in Afghanistan.
Secondly let the officials investigate to check who attacked the van.
Click to expand...

TTP are brothers and cousins of Taliban and brainchild of Al Qaeda to destabilize Pakistan.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
4,115
3
4,888
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
A tali is tali no matter hes afghani, Pakistan, irani, all of these groups are dependent on each others support.

Uncle Bajwa to show peace has compromised state security, gave up hard earned land back to talis for what ?
Pakistan army has been losing the ground and public state, i see things only getting worse for foot soldiers sadly.
 
O

Olympus81

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2022
1,452
2
1,938
Country
Pakistan
Location
Thailand
This good Taliban (Afghan Taliban) and bad Taliban (TTP) narrative will also blow up on the face of uninformed youth like the establishment fairy tale.

To all Pakistanis, trust me, in the not too distant future, Pakistan will have to fight TTP and Taliban. No two ways about it.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
TTP ‘check-post’ set up in Swat: report
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
126
Views
7K
hussain0216
hussain0216
JackTheRipper
Fear and despair grip Pakistan’s Swat as TTP foothold increases
Replies
4
Views
375
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
Xestan
  • Article
KP Govt. blames ‘anti-TTP groups’ for law and order situation in Province
Replies
5
Views
374
Great Janjua
Great Janjua
JackTheRipper
Army rubbishes ‘grossly exaggerated’ reports on TTP presence in Swat
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
IceCold
IceCold
Xestan
  • Article
Pakistani Taliban: Nipping the evil in the bud
2 3
Replies
36
Views
790
Sifar zero
Sifar zero

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom