Former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s family is reportedly going through a financial crunch and has started to wind up their ventures abroad right after the accountability noose tightened around them.In a fresh development, it has been reported that Ishaq Dar’s son Hasnain Dar has decided to shut down his Ontario International Canadian School (OICS) in Dubai citing ‘financial’ issues, which has placed over 200 parents in an awkward position to secure seats for their children’s future.Mirdiff based OICS was opened in 2014 and follow the Canadian curriculum for KG to Grade 10 classes with fees ranged from Dh28,000-56,000 per year.The school is in the process of shutting down, which will affect between 45-50 teaching and non-teaching staff as well.According to the Project Manager and School Consultant Greg Cosgrove, the school is likely to be closed by the end of this school semester, adding that the school administration has put in a request with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in a bid to shift the number of students to that school, but didn’t receive any answer yet.Last week, the school administration issued a circular, signed by Dar, to parents, citing financial issues leading towards the closure of the school.The circular read: “I have continuously been engaged in discussions with KHDA regarding the future of OICS. However, it is only fair for me to share with you that —the school does not have the financial support to continue beyond June 30, 2019,”.Courtesy of Asset Declaration Scheme???“I understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for families and we at OICS are committed to ensuring a smooth transition of your children to other schools. As a part of our effort for this smooth transition, we have asked Kings’ Education to honour the OICS fee structure for the next two academic years for any students who wish to transfer to Kings’ Schools,” the circular said further.Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s extradition on June 23.According to the document, UK and Pakistan have finalized an agreement according to which the UK authorities to only hand over Ishaq Dar as he will be extradited on a legal basis including corruption and embezzlement charges.As per the MoU, Pakistan will pay all the expenses on the transit of Ishaq Dar, moreover, no country can make financial demands after the deliverance, custody or arrest of a person.