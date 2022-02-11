School in Irani Balochistan singing songs in support of BLF

aryobarzan said:



But yes Iran ignored Balochistan for too long ..the way to kill separetist aspirations is to improve the lives of the people in that place and give them room to breath (like singing their song in their language)..use of force only makes them more determined to separate.. A GDP of over one Trillion dollars for 85 million people ...99% educated people and the world's largest hydrocarbon reserves (OIL+GAS combined)..

He was asking about why your country sticks it's nose in every destabilized part of the world's business and makes sh1t worse not your hydrocarbon reservesIran supporting destabilizing elements across the Middle East and arming sectarian conflict and tension even where it did not exist before (like Shia schools with pictures of Khamenei hung up all over Pakistan) is well documented. How rich you are has nothing to do with the topic. Iranian Balochistan is disproportionately more poor than the rest of Iran and the disparity between other provinces and Baluch is greater than the disparity between Baloch Pak and other Pakistani provinces lmfao we are all poor there. A bunch of Baloch kids singing anthems in Iran doesn't change anything but nobody is stupid here lol we know Baloch people we know that they consider themselves to have nothing at all in common with Farsi speaking Shia Iranians this is just a fantasy of Pan Persian internet keyboard warriors. Baloch have nothing to do with Iranian national Identity if anything they should be even more angered by Shia Mullahs sitting in Tehran whose country is named after Aryans occupying that province of Balochistan, instead of at a secular national identity with no sect like Pakistan.If Baloch insurgency was an organic ethnoseperatist movement with no support from Iran then your soldiers would be dropping every single week like ours too. In theory and on paper they hate you and they see nothing in common with being a part of your country even more so than Pakistan.Furthermore the Baloch insurgency in Pakistan was completely calm for decades when there was absolutely nothing happening in Balochistan no development no infrastructure no change in HDI whatsoever even when the rest of Pakistan was developing? If your theory about quelling seperatism in this context is correct, why did these terrorists only start a MASSIVE and visible increase in their activities only when we started building cities? Airports? Dams? Power Stations? Solar Parks? Hospitals? You claim these terrorists hate us because they are poor because of us but when we begin to invest billions into the province they hate us even more?Enough with this education development all that other horseshit. All on this forum know very well the reasons and actors behind this insurgency.While whole Iran was developing into near first world levels over 8 years Balochistan remained exactly the same. Why was there no separatist insurgency in Iran then or almost ever? Why are there 4000+ of our people martyred since 1977 (1600 since 2000 alone) and only 164 in Iran in all of history can you explain that to me? Don't give any more bullshit answers your Baloch is poorer than your whole country, Baloch don't give a shit about you or your national identity or your unity at all, and your army and security forces really aren't THAT good both your top general and your top nuclear scientist were killed by Israeli/American robots one of them IN TEHRAN(Soleimani got popped by a drone like some random foot soldier no one knows in Yemen and the other nuclear dude got head topped in his own car by a satellite controlled machinegun. So don't try lecturing us on law and order or stability situation the only difference is our men get killed in uniforms in battle yours get killed in suits at home)