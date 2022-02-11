School in Irani Balochistan singing songs in support of BLF

He was asking about why your country sticks it's nose in every destabilized part of the world's business and makes sh1t worse not your hydrocarbon reserves
Iran supporting destabilizing elements across the Middle East and arming sectarian conflict and tension even where it did not exist before (like Shia schools with pictures of Khamenei hung up all over Pakistan) is well documented. How rich you are has nothing to do with the topic. Iranian Balochistan is disproportionately more poor than the rest of Iran and the disparity between other provinces and Baluch is greater than the disparity between Baloch Pak and other Pakistani provinces lmfao we are all poor there. A bunch of Baloch kids singing anthems in Iran doesn't change anything but nobody is stupid here lol we know Baloch people we know that they consider themselves to have nothing at all in common with Farsi speaking Shia Iranians this is just a fantasy of Pan Persian internet keyboard warriors. Baloch have nothing to do with Iranian national Identity if anything they should be even more angered by Shia Mullahs sitting in Tehran whose country is named after Aryans occupying that province of Balochistan, instead of at a secular national identity with no sect like Pakistan.
If Baloch insurgency was an organic ethnoseperatist movement with no support from Iran then your soldiers would be dropping every single week like ours too. In theory and on paper they hate you and they see nothing in common with being a part of your country even more so than Pakistan.
Furthermore the Baloch insurgency in Pakistan was completely calm for decades when there was absolutely nothing happening in Balochistan no development no infrastructure no change in HDI whatsoever even when the rest of Pakistan was developing? If your theory about quelling seperatism in this context is correct, why did these terrorists only start a MASSIVE and visible increase in their activities only when we started building cities? Airports? Dams? Power Stations? Solar Parks? Hospitals? You claim these terrorists hate us because they are poor because of us but when we begin to invest billions into the province they hate us even more?
Enough with this education development all that other horseshit. All on this forum know very well the reasons and actors behind this insurgency.
Balochistan Iran is not Norway. It is poorer from other parts of Iran than Balochistan province Pakistan is compared to other Pak provinces