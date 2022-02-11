What's new

School in Irani Balochistan singing songs in support of BLF

A school in Sistan-Baluchistan province of #Iran where students are singing a song in support of #BLF, a terror organization wanted for attacks inside #Pakistan. Undated & unverified clip that needs to be confirmed, but interesting.

Terrorist's tweet

مغربی بلوچستان کے اسکول کی ایک تقریب میں بچے بلوچ قومی رہنماء ڈاکٹر اللہ نذر بلوچ کے حمایت میں لکھا گیا گیت پڑھ رہے ہیں۔ جی جی ترا اللہ نذر جی جی۔۔۔۔

@Sainthood 101 @Bleek @Jf-17 block 3 @Huffal @Pak Nationalist @PakSarZameen47
 
jus_chillin said:
A school in Sistan-Baluchistan province of #Iran where students are singing a song in support of #BLF, a terror organization wanted for attacks inside #Pakistan. Undated & unverified clip that needs to be confirmed, but interesting.

Terrorist's tweet

مغربی بلوچستان کے اسکول کی ایک تقریب میں بچے بلوچ قومی رہنماء ڈاکٹر اللہ نذر بلوچ کے حمایت میں لکھا گیا گیت پڑھ رہے ہیں۔ جی جی ترا اللہ نذر جی جی۔۔۔۔

@Sainthood 101 @Bleek @Jf-17 block 3 @Huffal @Pak Nationalist @PakSarZameen47
What I do not understand is why is everyone supporting Iran

  1. Houthis support Iran
  2. Syrians support Iran
  3. Iraqis support Iran
  4. Palestinians support Iran
  5. Kurds support Iran
  6. Baloch support Iran
  7. Tajiks Support Iran
What does Iran have? It is a bankrupt poor country.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
What I do not understand is why is everyone supporting Iran

  1. Houthis support Iran
  2. Syrians support Iran
  3. Iraqis support Iran
  4. Palestinians support Iran
  5. Kurds support Iran
  6. Baloch support Iran
  7. Tajiks Support Iran
What does Iran have? It is a bankrupt poor country.
A GDP of over one Trillion dollars for 85 million people ...99% educated people and the world's largest hydrocarbon reserves (OIL+GAS combined)..:azn::azn:

But yes Iran ignored Balochistan for too long ..the way to kill separetist aspirations is to improve the lives of the people in that place and give them room to breath (like singing their song in their language)..use of force only makes them more determined to separate..
 
jus_chillin said:
A school in Sistan-Baluchistan province of #Iran where students are singing a song in support of #BLF, a terror organization wanted for attacks inside #Pakistan. Undated & unverified clip that needs to be confirmed, but interesting.

Terrorist's tweet

مغربی بلوچستان کے اسکول کی ایک تقریب میں بچے بلوچ قومی رہنماء ڈاکٹر اللہ نذر بلوچ کے حمایت میں لکھا گیا گیت پڑھ رہے ہیں۔ جی جی ترا اللہ نذر جی جی۔۔۔۔

@Sainthood 101 @Bleek @Jf-17 block 3 @Huffal @Pak Nationalist @PakSarZameen47
What in God's name is wrong with Iranians ? Are they going to light everything on fire ?
 
aryobarzan said:
A GDP of over one Trillion dollars for 85 million people ...99% educated people and the world's largest hydrocarbon reserves (OIL+GAS combined)..:azn::azn:

But yes Iran ignored Balochistan for too long ..the way to kill separetist aspirations is to improve the lives of the people in that place and give them room to breath (like singing their song in their language)..use of force only makes them more determined to separate..
He was asking about why your country sticks it's nose in every destabilized part of the world's business and makes sh1t worse not your hydrocarbon reserves 🤣🤣

Iran supporting destabilizing elements across the Middle East and arming sectarian conflict and tension even where it did not exist before (like Shia schools with pictures of Khamenei hung up all over Pakistan) is well documented. How rich you are has nothing to do with the topic. Iranian Balochistan is disproportionately more poor than the rest of Iran and the disparity between other provinces and Baluch is greater than the disparity between Baloch Pak and other Pakistani provinces lmfao we are all poor there. A bunch of Baloch kids singing anthems in Iran doesn't change anything but nobody is stupid here lol we know Baloch people we know that they consider themselves to have nothing at all in common with Farsi speaking Shia Iranians this is just a fantasy of Pan Persian internet keyboard warriors. Baloch have nothing to do with Iranian national Identity if anything they should be even more angered by Shia Mullahs sitting in Tehran whose country is named after Aryans occupying that province of Balochistan, instead of at a secular national identity with no sect like Pakistan.

If Baloch insurgency was an organic ethnoseperatist movement with no support from Iran then your soldiers would be dropping every single week like ours too. In theory and on paper they hate you and they see nothing in common with being a part of your country even more so than Pakistan.

Furthermore the Baloch insurgency in Pakistan was completely calm for decades when there was absolutely nothing happening in Balochistan no development no infrastructure no change in HDI whatsoever even when the rest of Pakistan was developing? If your theory about quelling seperatism in this context is correct, why did these terrorists only start a MASSIVE and visible increase in their activities only when we started building cities? Airports? Dams? Power Stations? Solar Parks? Hospitals? You claim these terrorists hate us because they are poor because of us but when we begin to invest billions into the province they hate us even more? 🤣🤣:laughcry:

Enough with this education development all that other horseshit. All on this forum know very well the reasons and actors behind this insurgency.

Balochistan Iran is not Norway. It is poorer from other parts of Iran than Balochistan province Pakistan is compared to other Pak provinces

While whole Iran was developing into near first world levels over 8 years Balochistan remained exactly the same. Why was there no separatist insurgency in Iran then or almost ever? Why are there 4000+ of our people martyred since 1977 (1600 since 2000 alone) and only 164 in Iran in all of history can you explain that to me? Don't give any more bullshit answers your Baloch is poorer than your whole country, Baloch don't give a shit about you or your national identity or your unity at all, and your army and security forces really aren't THAT good both your top general and your top nuclear scientist were killed by Israeli/American robots one of them IN TEHRAN :laughcry::laughcry::laughcry:(Soleimani got popped by a drone like some random foot soldier no one knows in Yemen and the other nuclear dude got head topped in his own car by a satellite controlled machinegun. So don't try lecturing us on law and order or stability situation the only difference is our men get killed in uniforms in battle yours get killed in suits at home)
 
Meez said:
He was asking about why your country sticks it's nose in every destabilized part of the world's business and makes sh1t worse not your hydrocarbon reserves 🤣🤣

Iran supporting destabilizing elements across the Middle East and arming sectarian conflict and tension even where it did not exist before (like Shia schools with pictures of Khamenei hung up all over Pakistan) is well documented. How rich you are has nothing to do with the topic. Iranian Balochistan is disproportionately more poor than the rest of Iran and the disparity between other provinces and Baluch is greater than the disparity between Baloch Pak and other Pakistani provinces lmfao we are all poor there. A bunch of Baloch kids singing anthems in Iran doesn't change anything but nobody is stupid here lol we know Baloch people we know that they consider themselves to have nothing at all in common with Farsi speaking Shia Iranians this is just a fantasy of Pan Persian internet keyboard warriors. Baloch have nothing to do with Iranian national Identity if anything they should be even more angered by Shia Mullahs sitting in Tehran whose country is named after Aryans occupying that province of Balochistan, instead of at a secular national identity with no sect like Pakistan.

If Baloch insurgency was an organic ethnoseperatist movement with no support from Iran then your soldiers would be dropping every single week like ours too. In theory and on paper they hate you and they see nothing in common with being a part of your country even more so than Pakistan.

Furthermore the Baloch insurgency in Pakistan was completely calm for decades when there was absolutely nothing happening in Balochistan no development no infrastructure no change in HDI whatsoever even when the rest of Pakistan was developing? If your theory about quelling seperatism in this context is correct, why did these terrorists only start a MASSIVE and visible increase in their activities only when we started building cities? Airports? Dams? Power Stations? Solar Parks? Hospitals? You claim these terrorists hate us because they are poor because of us but when we begin to invest billions into the province they hate us even more? 🤣🤣:laughcry:

Enough with this education development all that other horseshit. All on this forum know very well the reasons and actors behind this insurgency.

Balochistan Iran is not Norway. It is poorer from other parts of Iran than Balochistan province Pakistan is compared to other Pak provinces
@aryobarzan is a good man afaik or else most Iranians would have added at least a dozen DNA pics too followed by calling you a Wahhabi
just do make a post on Iranian Baloch school kids singing Baloch terrorist groups anthems
 
Sainthood 101 said:
@aryobarzan is a genuinely good man afaik or else most Iranians would have added at least a dozen DNA pics too followed by calling you a Wahhabi
just do give a response on Iranian Baloch school kids singing Baloch terrorist groups anthems
It's become common among Iranians on this forum to pretend like the insurgency is caused by poverty and "underdevelopment" followed by some retarded out of context comparison with Iran. Even though they know this is not the reason for the insurgency and everyone else knows who backs it. There's often an air of condescension when Iranians say anything to us it is sad. For a while I thought our people were fairly chill but I've seen the truth of how they think about us if not anywhere else then on this forum certainly
 
Meez said:
He was asking about why your country sticks it's nose in every destabilized part of the world's business and makes sh1t worse not your hydrocarbon reserves 🤣🤣

Iran supporting destabilizing elements across the Middle East and arming sectarian conflict and tension even where it did not exist before (like Shia schools with pictures of Khamenei hung up all over Pakistan) is well documented. How rich you are has nothing to do with the topic. Iranian Balochistan is disproportionately more poor than the rest of Iran and the disparity between other provinces and Baluch is greater than the disparity between Baloch Pak and other Pakistani provinces lmfao we are all poor there. A bunch of Baloch kids singing anthems in Iran doesn't change anything but nobody is stupid here lol we know Baloch people we know that they consider themselves to have nothing at all in common with Farsi speaking Shia Iranians this is just a fantasy of Pan Persian internet keyboard warriors. Baloch have nothing to do with Iranian national Identity if anything they should be even more angered by Shia Mullahs sitting in Tehran whose country is named after Aryans occupying that province of Balochistan, instead of at a secular national identity with no sect like Pakistan.

If Baloch insurgency was an organic ethnoseperatist movement with no support from Iran then your soldiers would be dropping every single week like ours too. In theory and on paper they hate you and they see nothing in common with being a part of your country even more so than Pakistan.

Furthermore the Baloch insurgency in Pakistan was completely calm for decades when there was absolutely nothing happening in Balochistan no development no infrastructure no change in HDI whatsoever even when the rest of Pakistan was developing? If your theory about quelling seperatism in this context is correct, why did these terrorists only start a MASSIVE and visible increase in their activities only when we started building cities? Airports? Dams? Power Stations? Solar Parks? Hospitals? You claim these terrorists hate us because they are poor because of us but when we begin to invest billions into the province they hate us even more? 🤣🤣:laughcry:

Enough with this education development all that other horseshit. All on this forum know very well the reasons and actors behind this insurgency.

Balochistan Iran is not Norway. It is poorer from other parts of Iran than Balochistan province Pakistan is compared to other Pak provinces
I agree that both Iran and Pakistan ignored their Baloch populations and now they are paying the price in the form of separatisem..I milder one in Iran than pakistan (reasons I do not know)...remember every separetist will ask one question..."Is my life going to be better if we separate"..both Iran and Pakistan should try to make the answer as "NO".

Iran does not want Pakistan Balochistan..and Iran is not a sectarian country..you asked why now the BLF is active when Pakistan making improvements for them..my answer your enemies . their last chance to destabilize Pakistan (now that China is helping Pakistan).....A destabilized pakistan is not good news for your friends like China and will force them to leave...
 
aryobarzan said:
I agree that both Iran and Pakistan ignored their Baloch populations and now they are paying the price in the form of separatisem..I milder one in Iran than pakistan (reasons I do not know)...
164 Casualties to 4992 Casualties in the exact same land by the exact same people with the exact same unchecked border? Same lack of military reconnaissance and response elements? Against two countries who are equally far from whatever "Baloch" separatist identity is? Brother this isn't a little bit suspicious lol this is pretty damning. Your casualties are 3% of ours this isn't a negligible clue. It is well established that the enemies of Pakistan India are behind the bulk of separatist problems our question is in every other modern insurgency in the world, especially one that is based on ethnonationalists who exist in both countries, there is supposed to be spillover into the other country. There is suspiciously little spillover into Iran despite economic, security and ethnic grievances would be similar. That's the problem and that's a pretty big smoking gun right now
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
What I do not understand is why is everyone supporting Iran

  1. Houthis support Iran
  2. Syrians support Iran
  3. Iraqis support Iran
  4. Palestinians support Iran
  5. Kurds support Iran
  6. Baloch support Iran
  7. Tajiks Support Iran
What does Iran have? It is a bankrupt poor country.
Most of em are proxies created Iran and it's not all of the people mentioned its a certain group in them used as proxies.
 
Meez said:
164 Casualties to 4992 Casualties in the exact same land by the exact same people with the exact same unchecked border? Same lack of military reconnaissance and response elements? Against two countries who are equally far from whatever "Baloch" separatist identity is? Brother this isn't a little bit suspicious lol this is pretty damning. Your casualties are 3% of ours this isn't a negligible clue
My thinking is that the baloch separetist leadership (one leadership for both counties)..have identified Pak as easier target for separation...if you put your head in their heads..here is what they think.."Pak side is easier to separate..then we have free hand to separate the Iranian side"..

Why Pak side is easier..simple you are more vulnerable so it makes Pak side easier.
 
aryobarzan said:
My thinking is that the baloch separetist leadership (one leadership for both counties)..have identified Pak as easier target for separation...if you put your head in their heads..here is what they think.."Pak side is easier to separate..then we have free hand to separate the Iranian side"..

Why Pak side is easier..simple you are more vulnerable so it makes Pak side easier.
Again, no other insurgency but especially not Ethnoseperatist insurgency has been observed happening in this way it's simply suspicious. And actually the only time it did happen is the well known story of the Tamil Tigers being baited onto focusing on Sri Lanka and given arms by RAW to **** off from India and it worked. That's similar to what many people are accusing Iran of right now, and there doesn't really seem to be a logical answer to that. The seperatists also conveniently happen to be communists fairly unconcerned with religion. Unlike almost every other insurgency in Pakistan's history that leveraged the chaos around to manipulate manhaj of Deobandi/'Wahhabi' beliefs and gear it for war. Every state that has wanted to oppose Pakistan chose this blueprint of control and chaos. Then why now when there is a group that would be twice as potent against both Shia Iran and "murtad" Pakistan is completely unconcerned with religion? That is also an undeniably strange phenomenon as compared to last 40 years.
 
Meez said:
Again, no other insurgency but especially not Ethnoseperatist insurgency has been observed happening in this way it's simply suspicious. And actually the only time it did happen is the well known story of the Tamil Tigers being baited onto focusing on Sri Lanka and given arms by RAW to **** off from India and it worked. That's similar to what many people are accusing Iran of right now, and there doesn't really seem to be a logical answer to that
I would like to continoue this matter more..I have to leave my computer for few hours..I hope we can talk about this again..I will make both of us to understand what is going on ..cheers for now.
 
Meez said:
It's become common among Iranians on this forum to pretend like the insurgency is caused by poverty and "underdevelopment" followed by some retarded out of context comparison with Iran. Even though they know this is not the reason for the insurgency and everyone else knows who backs it. There's often an air of condescension when Iranians say anything to us it is sad. For a while I thought our people were fairly chill but I've seen the truth of how they think about us if not anywhere else then on this forum certainly
I just lol and move on, doesn't bother me as its too idiotic and funny
 

