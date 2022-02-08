School dropouts in Iran exceed one million

SilentEagle said:





Thrid world country from second world? it's a good achievement keep it up Iran soon you will become a real third world country



Iran is like afganistan with electricity





Atleast Turkiye has a real developed economy unlike your iranian economy which consists of 99% oil export and 1% pistacho's Iran is a bankrupted failed state soon they will collapse due to embargoes.Thrid world country from second world?it's a good achievement keep it up Iran soon you will become a real third world countryIran is like afganistan with electricityAtleast Turkiye has a real developed economy unlike your iranian economy which consists of 99% oil export and 1% pistacho's Click to expand...

Sounds like you are not only stupid but also have lack of basic information...I see all the Jews cheering up for you so that tells me you may even be a Turkish Jew..Iran is the first Trillion dollars GDP country in the region..I guess someone with your lack of education (standing too long in bread lines) needs to find out what GDP is and if you can read basic economic data find out for yourself that your dear country GDP is.Oh.. by the way two weeks ago, not being able to pay the gas bills by your so called "Developed" country Iran cut off gas flow and your President for life called Iran begging Iran to restore the flow of Gas (they called it tech problem not to further embbarras your country )..so that tells you something about the state of Economy in your beloved 60% inflation bread line no money to pay bills country..I include this picture so you can find Iran and Your country since I am not sure you can understand figures and numbers may be pictures will help you.