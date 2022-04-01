What's new

Scholz to Zelenskiy: Germany ready to act as security guarantor for Ukraine

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
24,895
0
18,126
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
www.reuters.com

Scholz to Zelenskiy: Germany ready to act as security guarantor for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Germany is ready to act a security guarantor for Ukraine, said a German government spokesperson in Berlin.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Germany is ready to act a security guarantor for Ukraine, said a German government spokesperson in Berlin.
Scholz signalled a "general willingness" about the role in a phone call with Zelenskiy, spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told a regular news conference on Wednesday.

Hebestreit said he did not want to speculate about whether the security guarantor role would also include a military component.

9122D8AA-3AE6-476D-BAF1-6103D0AA9A6E.jpeg


German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is pictured before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, March 30, 2022. Kay Nietfeld/POOL via REUTERS
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tshering22
Germany says it will rearm
2
Replies
17
Views
502
Cthulhu
Cthulhu
beijingwalker
Germany Says It Won't Stop Buying Russian Energy Despite Moscow’s War in Ukraine
2
Replies
26
Views
697
gambit
gambit
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Of course' we don't want war in Europe, says Vladimir Putin
Replies
7
Views
495
Tshering22
Tshering22
Battlion25
Ukraine has uncovered Russia-backed coup plot and plus Zelenskiy says Ukraine is ready for war
Replies
3
Views
267
Battlion25
Battlion25
Hamartia Antidote
Germany to send Ukraine weapons in historic shift on military aid
Replies
3
Views
466
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom