Scholz Refused Shmyhal’s Request To Supply Tanks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal a request to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.​

This was reported by the German edition of Welt, Ukrainian News Agency reports.The publication, citing Ukrainian government circles, reports that Scholz rejected Shmyhal’s request for the supply of additional heavy weapons, namely, the supply of the most modern Leopard 2 tanks by the German industry.The basis for this was a proposal from the German machine-building company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) dated April 8 for the direct supply to Ukraine of 100 Leopard 2A7 tanks, including spare parts and training units for soldiers, totaling EUR 1.55 billion.The first tanks could be delivered 36 months after the contract was concluded.However, as Welt notes, citing a source, Scholz did not promise such supplies, negotiations with him on this matter remained "general and non-transparent."The chancellor reportedly showed "no desire to change his negative stance on tank deliveries."In response to the publication's request, the Scholz government reported that Germany would continue to support Ukraine in military, political, financial and humanitarian plans."We ask that you be sympathetic to the fact that we generally do not report confidential discussions," the press secretary added.As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on September 4, Shmyhal said that the latest German IRIS-T air defense systems should arrive in Ukraine this fall.On July 26, Ukraine received a batch of heavy weapons from Germany, consisting of Mars II multiple launch rocket systems and PzH 2000 howitzers.