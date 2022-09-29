Schemer & traitor: Maryam demands high-powered JIT investigate Imran Khan Says he played with Pakistan’s economy, national security and sovereignty

Says he played with Pakistan’s economy, national security and sovereigntyMaryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar were acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday in the Avenfield Reference case.Speaking to the media outside the court, Maryam Nawaz first called her father, deposed prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, and felicitated each other.She said the day is not far away when he can return to Pakistan.Talking to the media, Maryam Nawaz said she was blessed that she received justice in a fake case. She expressed gratitude for her counsels Salman Akram Raja and Amjad Pervaiz and their teams.“No political leader in Pakistan’s history has been subjected to such severe accountability as Nawaz Sharif, but no one has been received the honor of being acquitted and proven true like Nawaz.”Criticizing former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, she said, “Today, I want to see the face of the person who lied, slandered and made false references.”Imran Khan toyed with Pakistan’s economy and national security, she alleged, adding that the PTI chairman has failed in his self-created conspiracy since it was proven to be false today.“Dar returned to the country and he took the oath from the person who had accused him,” Maryam said, adding, Dar departed the country on a prime minister’s plane and returned with another.Similarly, Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan “very soon” because they [PTI party] have failed.She said Imran Khan had tried his hardest to create hindrances in reviving the deal, which he had agreed to with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She added that had Pakistan failed to revive the loan, then the country would have been bankrupted.Imran Khan has been doing everything under the guise of a fake conspiracy, everything that was happening and everyone, including the government was watching the show, a seething Maryam said, noting that since the case was over much of the shackles on her had been removed.“Not only this he had tried to sow discord amongst the ranks of the Pakistan armed forces,” she stated.She lambasted Imran for playing the religious card even whilst sitting before Ulemas, calling a vote for any one who opposes him religiously prohibited. However, she lamented no one had dared to stand up to Imran and call him out.All the institutions, including the government [remained silent], she complained, posing why did Imran get such freedom even after committing major crimes?On the question of the audio leak related to the US conspiracy, Maryam Nawaz said two evil minds had created a lie while sitting in the Prime Minister’s Office.“They should be summoned and asked how they can play such a dirty game with the country,” she asked.The PML-N leader subsequently demanded making a high-powered JIT against Imran Khan which includes ministers and senior officials from key institutions and investigating bodies.She demanded that Imran Khan along with Asad Majeed and Shah Mehmood Qureshi should be summoned for a probe.“If they can’t investigate [the cypher] then we should close our eyes and curl up in our warm blankets at home.”