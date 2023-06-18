What's new

Scenes from Syria War - Oh wait this is Pakistan

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
37,053
69
40,124
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hamara Pakistan Under Fauj

Let us examine these images cringe worthy , visual resembling Syria War
As if some Pakistan Fauj Tank went thru these neighborhoods




Does anyone these places resemble Pakistan you may have left behind ?


Let us know if 100-150 Al Khalid Tanks went thru the City ?


Seriously watch the video start to end and you will see the state of country which is not FauJI Area
 
Last edited:
imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
3,404
0
4,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is Karachi
Punjabi sodagran community doing development work on self help basis.
Looks ppl have given up hope from sindhi wadera leeches and coming to self help model.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Oh honorable believers of Allah time has come to be true to Allah, The Lord of the worlds.
Replies
7
Views
269
fisher1
fisher1
RescueRanger
Pakistan: crossing the Rubicon
Replies
3
Views
243
Cash GK
Cash GK
muhammadhafeezmalik
TikTok: The new frontier for political info-wars in Pakistan
Replies
4
Views
239
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
beijingwalker
Russia won’t end Ukraine war without push from China, experts say
Replies
1
Views
354
etylo
E
AgNoStiC MuSliM
Pakistani journalists, human rights activists no longer safe even in exile from Pakistan's Army
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
langda khan
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom