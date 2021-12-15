What's new

SCBA to file plea in SC against life-long disqualification

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,626
17
22,052
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1639598127101.png


Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan has decided to file a petition in Supreme Court against disqualification for life and president of the association has completed consultation with all office bearers.

Talking to media persons after his visit to London, Ahsan Bhoon said that no person can be declared disqualified for life and a petition in this regard will be filed in the apex court in coming week.

President SCBA further said that the bar association has also prepared a petition against NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 and will soon be filed in the Supreme Court.

He further said that Supreme Court Bar will not get into politics of audio and video leaks.

dunyanews.tv

SCBA to file plea in SC against life-long disqualification

SCBA has also prepared a petition against NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021.
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom