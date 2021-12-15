SCBA to file plea in SC against life-long disqualification SCBA has also prepared a petition against NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021.

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan has decided to file a petition in Supreme Court against disqualification for life and president of the association has completed consultation with all office bearers.Talking to media persons after his visit to London, Ahsan Bhoon said that no person can be declared disqualified for life and a petition in this regard will be filed in the apex court in coming week.President SCBA further said that the bar association has also prepared a petition against NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 and will soon be filed in the Supreme Court.He further said that Supreme Court Bar will not get into politics of audio and video leaks.