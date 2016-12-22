What's new

SCB, bKash & Valyou launch Bangladesh’s first blockchain-based remittance service

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
2,742
-509
4,659
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Move to facilitate instant transfers from Malaysia

1599636890782.png


Standard Chartered Bank, in partnership with bKash of Bangladesh and Valyou of Malaysia, today announced the launch of the first blockchain-based cross-border remittance service in Bangladesh, facilitating instant transfers from Malaysia.

The service is powered by innovative blockchain technology from Ant Group.

Through this service, Bangladeshi expats in Malaysia can send wage remittance via Valyou to a beneficiary in Bangladesh who is a bKash wallet user, the bank said in a press release.

Standard Chartered Bank is the fund settlement bank and regulatory approval holder for the service, which is a collaboration among Standard Chartered, Ant Group, bKash and Valyou.

The service is in the final stages of commercial testing and will be available to customers in Bangladesh and Malaysia soon.


Source
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
SherDil Get iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus on 12 Installments with 0% Interest: SCB Technology & Science 1
M Deal with Ant Financial shows confidence in Bangladesh economy: bKash CEO Bangladesh Defence Forum 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top