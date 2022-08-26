What's new

Hello guys..... I have opened this thread to know about the scariest places in neighborhood..... in India there are some places like BHANGARH where Indian government itself has declared it to be a haunted place....

Thiruvanantpuram temple still government doesn't dare to open all the rooms and Taj Mahal where nobody is allowed to spend a night.....

When an entity like government gets involve in such things then be assured there is something CONCRETE.....

Is there any such place in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, China, Myanmar or Bhutan in your knowledge? Please share
 
Entry to Bhangarh during dark is prohibited by govt due danger from wild animals. The area is next to a Tiger sanctuary. Nothing supernatural about it. I think the local authorities and people purposely perpetuate the ghost stories about the place to attract more adventure tourists.
 
My friend BHANGARH is a well maintained fort its not easy for wild animals to climb up easily..... just see the board by Indian government.... if they are giving an excuse of wild animals they are actually embarrassed to accept hard truth of ghost horror.....
 

There is a jinn mountain called takht-e-Sulaiman or koh-e-Sulaiman in Dera Ismail Khan in Pakistan. Qais Abdul Rashid, the ancestor of all Pashtuns is said to be buried on top of this mountain.

Pretty remote place and locals have said that jinns will throw boulders at local shepherds or anyone trying to climb the mountain.


5ac6e5c045446.jpg


5ac6e5c043cef.jpg


 
