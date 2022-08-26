Hello guys..... I have opened this thread to know about the scariest places in neighborhood..... in India there are some places like BHANGARH where Indian government itself has declared it to be a haunted place....



Thiruvanantpuram temple still government doesn't dare to open all the rooms and Taj Mahal where nobody is allowed to spend a night.....



When an entity like government gets involve in such things then be assured there is something CONCRETE.....



Is there any such place in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, China, Myanmar or Bhutan in your knowledge? Please share