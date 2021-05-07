Scarce rain leaves country parched

No need to panic and run out into the streets.



Alternating periods of drought and intense rain are projected in the global warming weather pattern. We have to get used to it.



Google "El Niño" and "La Niña" in my neck of the woods.



This is very similar, but is in the subcontinent, based in changed Monsoon patterns.



North India is going to become sort of a dust bowl and agriculturally unviable.



Yes - even worse than right now.