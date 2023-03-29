Scale of China's Industrial Internet Industry Hits USD170 Billion

JIN YEZIMarch. 29 2023Scale of China's Industrial Internet Industry Hits USD170 Billion(Yicai Global) March 29 -- The size of China’s industrial internet sector has reached CNY1.2 trillion (USD170 billion) and is now at a critical stage of development, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.“China's industrial Internet started from zero and has now developed into '5G+industrial Internet' and the '5G factory'," Wang Peng, an inspector at the ministry, said at the Innovation Conference on March 27.The industrial Internet has become a driver of China’s digital economy in recent years., is now worth CNY37.2 trillion (USD5.4 trillion)."Industrialization and informatization in China are happening in tandem", said Yu Xiaohui, president of the China Academy of Information and Communication Technology. The role of digitalization can be seen in all aspects of manufacturing, including research and development, production, products and the industrial chain.China, the world’s factory, accounts for around 30 percent of the globe’s manufacturing. It should expand its "5G+industrial Internet" support capabilities and develop a globally competitive industrial Internet platform, Yi said.It is necessary to highlight key advantages, carry out digital transformation in manufacturing, improve the industrial Internet platform system, accelerate the digital transformation of small and medium-sized enterprises and guide traditional industries to accelerate digital transformation, Vice Minister Wang Jiangping said at the conference yesterday.