"How did you run a campaign against the apex court and pass a resolution against it?"

unanimous Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) resolution

against the CJP's suo motu notice of the acquittal.

"Had something similar happened to the daughter of a lawyer, would your attitude have been the same?"

Confident that justice will be done: Khadija

Wasn’t proven convict in case: Shah Hussain

not proven

The case

captured on a mobile camera by an eyewitness.

saved by her driver, who had tried to overpower the attacker,