SC to deliver verdict on petition challenging PM Modi’s election on Tuesday

https://defence.pk/pdf/javascript:up()

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 08:08 PM (IST)

Nov 23, 2020 08:08 PM (IST) Updated : 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

SC to deliver verdict on petition challenging PM Modi’s election on Tuesday ‘This is too important a matter to be adjourned so many times’: Top court on Nov 18 The Supreme Court will on Tuesday deliver its verdict on ex-BSF man Tej Bahadur’s petition challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.

‘This is too important a matter to be adjourned so many times’: Top court on Nov 18Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTITribune News ServiceNew Delhi, November 23The Supreme Court will on Tuesday deliver its verdict on ex-BSF man Tej Bahadur’s petition challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.A Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde—which had reserved its order on Tej Bahadur’s petition on November 18 -- will pronounce the verdict at Noon.The top court had rejected the petitioner’s counsel’s repeated requests to adjourn the hearing, saying the matter had already been adjourned thrice at his instance.The counsel submitted Bahadur had earlier filed his nomination as an independent candidate and later as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party. The Returning Officer rejected his nomination papers on May 1, 2019, observing that “the nomination paper is not accompanied by certificate issued in the prescribed manner by the Election Commission to the effect that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the state”.