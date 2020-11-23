undercover JIX
SC to deliver verdict on petition challenging PM Modi’s election on Tuesday
‘This is too important a matter to be adjourned so many times’: Top court on Nov 18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, November 23
The Supreme Court will on Tuesday deliver its verdict on ex-BSF man Tej Bahadur’s petition challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.
A Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde—which had reserved its order on Tej Bahadur’s petition on November 18 -- will pronounce the verdict at Noon.
Bahadur – who was dismissed from BSF in 2017 after he posted a video online alleging that poor quality food was served to the troops—contended his nomination papers were wrongly rejected.
The top court had rejected the petitioner’s counsel’s repeated requests to adjourn the hearing, saying the matter had already been adjourned thrice at his instance.
“This is too important a matter to be adjourned so many times. The respondent occupies a unique office. He is the PM of India,” the top court had noted.
“Why should we grant you liberty for adjournment? You are abusing the process of law. You argue,” the CJI had told Bahadur’s counsel declining his request to adjourn the hearing, noting if his nomination was rightly or wrongly rejected depended on his eligibility.
The counsel submitted Bahadur had earlier filed his nomination as an independent candidate and later as a candidate of the Samajwadi Party. The Returning Officer rejected his nomination papers on May 1, 2019, observing that “the nomination paper is not accompanied by certificate issued in the prescribed manner by the Election Commission to the effect that he has not been dismissed for corruption or disloyalty to the state”.
