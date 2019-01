Immediate Legalization Status: 2,800,000,000 USD due immediately

To be Paid in 5 years : 5,000,000,000 USD due in 7 years after all homes sold



(Bahria town can pay this immediately if they like and sell homes for 100,000 USD or maximize profits)

Calculations done on 50,000 USD sale per home basis Assumption

+7.2 Billion Dollars

13 Billion in Profits

Salaries / Building Cost / Labor : 9.8 Billion





A win win situation for Pakistan / Builder / Customers





NOC will be issued to BAHRIA TOWN by Government of Pakistan for being 100% compliant builder for mega projects