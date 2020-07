A three-member bench, comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Aminud Din Khan, took notice during a hearing on a bail petition of a man accused of a sectarian crime.



During the hearing, Justice Amin remarked that the public had a right to comment on the judiciary's performance and judgements but social media "did not even spare their families and shamed the judges".



"They become 'uncles' on social media and incite people against the Pakistan Army, judiciary and government," he said, adding that the judiciary "has no objection to the right to freedom of speech".

"

Our salaries come from the public's money, [but] the Constitution gives us the right to our private lives."



Justice Amin said that the top court had announced a judgement on a case a day earlier which was then discussed on YouTube. "We are showing patience [but] this has to come to an end."



Justice Amin questioned whether the Federal Investigation Agency and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had seen what was happening on YouTube. "

There are several countries where YouTube is banned. Try uploading content against America and the European Union,