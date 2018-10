Irked by suspension of orders of Islamabad IG, Fawad Chaudhry inquired that what the point of holding general elections was if prime minister couldn’t even suspend an IG.The firebrand minister further added that it is unacceptable for the incumbent govt that bureaucracy runs state-affairs.“What is point of holding general elections if premier can’t even suspend an IG”, stated the minister while adding, “There will be no democracy in the country if IGs, DSPs and SPs don’t pay heed to the orders of PM and ministers”.Fawad made it overtly clear that PM and ministers will exercise their powers bestowed on them by the Constitution. Fawad regretted that a narrative was being promulgated that bureaucrats would become heroes if they disobeyed govt’s order.It would be suffice here to say that SC had quashed PM Imran Khan’s verbal orders and reinstated Islamabad IG Jan Mohammad.