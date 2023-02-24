SC should review cases starting from Panama issue, says Khawaja Asif in fiery NA speech

When judges intervene in parliament's jurisdiction we will raise questions, says Asif.

ISLAMABAD:on Friday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to form a full court to hear the election date case and review cases starting from thein which former prime ministerwas disqualified.In a fiery speech on the floor of the National Assembly, the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the issues at hand are important and the whole Supreme Court should sit and find lasting solutions.The minister said he doesn't want to cross the line in criticism and added that the election date suo motu case should be heard by the full court."It has complained that parliamentarians criticise judges by naming them. I want to ask why some judges are not criticised?"Asif said that when judges intervene in the parliament’s jurisdiction we will raise the question as well."Why former justices Saqib Nisar and Asif Khosa are criticised and not Justice Nasir ul Mulk?" he asked.This is a question for the judiciary to answer."Rewriting the Constitution is not the judiciary's job. This is the outcome of the way Article 63 was rewritten. The way Nawaz Sharif's government was removed, it was unfair.”Asif reminded the judiciary that the doctrine of necessity was first given by a judge.The PML-N leader added that politicians serve their voters and never promoted anyone’s dictatorship."Everyone knows what we do however, no one should tell us that they are not dirty. There will be people who will remain in history and their names will be taken with respect," said Asif.Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's, Asif said Qureshi's son came to bail his father out day after his arrest."No one came for us when we were arrested for several days in our political life. We were sent to 90 days remand. PM and his daughter served jail for numerous days. No one got bail for this. On the other side, they [PTI] get instant bail," said the minister.The PML-N noted that the country was made after a political struggle and not with the help of a "sponsored person"."They carry out photo sessions in front of a police van and then leave for home.has flopped. Now it should be(Go die film)," said Asif.The minister said those who sponsored former prime minister Imran Khan are being written in history and is a lesson for them."They brought wrath to the country. The judiciary should not set precedents of such kind as is being set currently," said the lawmaker."Imran does not come out of his home, gets pre-arrest bail and then directs his party workers to offer their arrests. Imran's medical record has not been done yet as he went to his own hospital," said Asif. He added that the PTI chief considers the people of Pakistan fools.The minister noted that the crisis in the country should be solved, and blamed thefor complicating matters by stepping into political issues.The PML-N leader reminded the assembly that during the movement for the restoration of judiciary his party sacrificed their government and went to jail."I went to jail just after resigning and came out of jail after 26 days Lawyers, especially, among others have sacrificed a lot. I was there in a negotiating team while the movement was ongoing. I was a representative from the PML-N . We emancipated the judiciary through a political struggle. I know about it," said the minister.Asif urged the judiciary to "prove its gracefulness"."I would say, correct the mistakes of the past which you have made so that the structure of the state could rely upon a strong foundation that no one can ever dare to challenge it. Do not generate controversies. Do not rewrite Article 63. If such would continue to happen God forbid, an unfortunate incident could take place," warned Asif.The minister told the assembly that the incumbentgovernment had inherited the economic mess from Imran Khan."We are trying to pull the country out of this economic situation. We know people are heavily burdened. We are cleaning the mess of the last govt which will take time," said Asif.The lawmaker alleged that the PTI chief abused all of his well-wishers and those who supported him in bringing in into power."Imran Khan bites the hands of those people who feed him. First time in history the appointment of chief of army staff was made controversial," said Asif.In his address, the Asif also briefed the assembly onThe defence minister said that the interim Afghan government had "responded very well" to Pakistan's requests."But the question is, would we launch the accountability of ourselves? People demand answers for the terrorist attacks. The lives of people and our law enforcement agencies’ personnel are endangered," said Asif on thein the country.The minister said that he signs letters to the martyr's families every month, lamenting that they were, unfortunately, increasing day by day.The PML-N leader also shared that former DG ISI Lt Gen (retd) Fiaz and former chief of army staff General (retd)were sitting in the National Assembly when they said that the Taliban have become peaceful."Is there anyone who can ask them about this? People will forget in some months the terror incidents but the victims will not. 86,000 lives were lost due to terrorism," said the minister.The minister said that there are people who come on foot to the parliament, on the other hand, there are people who have king-like lifestyles but no one dares to question them."When they travel on the road curfew is imposed," he said.