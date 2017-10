The state's Bar Association, which was asked by the apex court to help in finding amicable solution to the protests and stone-pelting, filed an additional affidavit giving reasons for the continuing unrest in the Valley.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed shock at the submission of a bar body of Jammu and Kashmir

terming the accession of the state into India as “mysterious” and “controversial”

while taking a strong note of it.

“They say that the instrument of accession is mysterious and controversial. They allege that every election is rigged. India and Pakistan have fought three wars on the issue… the state is in a troubled state for last 70 years,” the Solicitor General said referring to the affidavit.



Earlier, the apex court had observed that no meaningful dialogue was possible unless violence stopped in the strife-torn Valley.



The top court had said there were “two ways to decide the case at hand. Either the parties sit together and find a solution”, or the court decides the case.