SC seeks details of extradition treaties with USA, UK

September 21, 2020ISLAMABAD (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday sought details of Pakistan’s extradition agreements with the United States (US) and the United Kingdom.A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Yahya Afridi sought the details of extradition treaties while hearing a case of New York Times Square attack accused Talha Haroon.During the course of proceedings, the court also stopped the extradition of Talha to the United States till further orders and summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan and relevant officials of the Foreign Ministry along with the record.The bench also sought details of the people extradited by Pakistan from the US and the UK, and of those extradited from Pakistan.Justice Qazi Amin asked if there was no agreement between Pakistan and the US, then how extradition could took place. Pakistan was a sovereign state and on the basis of which evidence it could hand over the accused to the US.He said the court would protect the citizens according to the law.Advocate Tariq Mahmood, counsel for petitioner Talha, said a single-member bench of the Islamabad High Court had ruled that the evidence of handing over Talha Haroon to the US was not admissible.However, in the intra-court appeal, the IHC bench left the determination of crime to the inquiry magistrate and it was feared that the magistrate would hand over the acc-used to the US, he added. Later, of the case was adjourned for two weeks.