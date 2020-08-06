SC seeks appointments record of NAB DGs

Nasir Iqbal

Updated 06 Aug 2020





Supreme Court questions posting of an engineer as bureau’s Rawalpindi director general. — AFP/File



ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought complete record of appointments of different directors general posted at important regional directorates of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



The appointments to senior posts of the anti-corruption watchdog caught the court’s attention when a two-judge SC bench questioned the appointment of NAB’s Rawalpindi director general Irfan Naeem Mangi.



Mr Mangi shot to prominence when he was appointed a member of the six-man Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted on the orders of the apex court to probe the Panama Papers leak which eventually led to disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2017.



The bench consisting of Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa had taken up a bail plea of Mohammad Nadeem, who is facing allegations of blackmailing and fleecing people by impersonating a NAB officer. The court issued a notice to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan to assist it in the matter.



