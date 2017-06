Amid reports of a Facebook page being run in the name of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the apex court has clarified it does not operate or have any social media accounts.“The Supreme Court of Pakistan is neither using any Facebook account or page nor any other ID on any other social networking sites,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.It directed the authorities concerned, including the Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, to block such IDs, pages and take legal action against the delinquents in accordance with law.