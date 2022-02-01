What's new

SC RETURNS PETITION CHALLENGING LIFETIME DISQUALIFICATION OF LAWMAKERS

Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
36,193
10
57,710
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SC RETURNS PETITION CHALLENGING LIFETIME DISQUALIFICATION OF LAWMAKERS
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition challenging the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The SC registrar returned the petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Ahsan Bhoon by raising objections.

- Advertisement -

The registrar stated that a larger bench of the top court has already settled the matter and a petition seeking review of the verdict given by the bench has also be dismissed.

Also Read: SC rejects Jahangir Tareen’s review petition against disqualification

Once the SC hands down a verdict in a matter, a new petition cannot be filed against it, the SC registrar said.

Bhoon stated in the petition that the top court couldn’t assume responsibilities of a trial court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. This article doesn’t give right to appeal against a court verdict, which negates the principle of even-handed justice, he added.

He said the apex court defined the parameters for the use of Article 62(1)(f) in its verdicts. He suggested that an election challenged under this article be set aside only.

The SCBA president further proposed that the penalty of life disqualification be handed only in election matters.

Also Read: Nawaz, Tareen cannot contest elections for life, rules SC

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen under Article 62(1)(f).

The article stipulates that a person cannot be qualified as a member of the national or provincial legislatures if he is not ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

arynews.tv

SC returns petition challenging lifetime disqualification of lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition challenging the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f)
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
1,535
0
1,771
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zibago said:
SC RETURNS PETITION CHALLENGING LIFETIME DISQUALIFICATION OF LAWMAKERS
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition challenging the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

The SC registrar returned the petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Ahsan Bhoon by raising objections.

- Advertisement -

The registrar stated that a larger bench of the top court has already settled the matter and a petition seeking review of the verdict given by the bench has also be dismissed.

Also Read: SC rejects Jahangir Tareen’s review petition against disqualification

Once the SC hands down a verdict in a matter, a new petition cannot be filed against it, the SC registrar said.

Bhoon stated in the petition that the top court couldn’t assume responsibilities of a trial court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. This article doesn’t give right to appeal against a court verdict, which negates the principle of even-handed justice, he added.

He said the apex court defined the parameters for the use of Article 62(1)(f) in its verdicts. He suggested that an election challenged under this article be set aside only.

The SCBA president further proposed that the penalty of life disqualification be handed only in election matters.

Also Read: Nawaz, Tareen cannot contest elections for life, rules SC

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen under Article 62(1)(f).

The article stipulates that a person cannot be qualified as a member of the national or provincial legislatures if he is not ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’.

arynews.tv

SC returns petition challenging lifetime disqualification of lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition challenging the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f)
arynews.tv arynews.tv
Click to expand...
Good, The bar has been punching above their weight for quite some time now, they are another group in this country who thinks they are above everything. They are needed to be put down for good!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Petition challenging Nawaz Sharif's lifetime ban filed in SC
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SCBA to file plea in SC against life-long disqualification
Replies
3
Views
318
Moon
Moon
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IHC summons PM Imran Khan for hearing of disqualification case tomorrow
Replies
0
Views
196
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Dar eligible to take oath after SC dismisses disqualification plea
Replies
7
Views
216
TsAr
TsAr
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ECP reserves verdict in Faisal Vawda disqualification case
Replies
0
Views
168
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom