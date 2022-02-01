SC returns petition challenging lifetime disqualification of lawmakers ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition challenging the lifetime disqualification of lawmakers under Article 62(1)(f)

The SC registrar returned the petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Ahsan Bhoon by raising objections.- Advertisement -The registrar stated that a larger bench of the top court has already settled the matter and a petition seeking review of the verdict given by the bench has also be dismissed.Also Read: SC rejects Jahangir Tareen's review petition against disqualificationOnce the SC hands down a verdict in a matter, a new petition cannot be filed against it, the SC registrar said.Bhoon stated in the petition that the top court couldn't assume responsibilities of a trial court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. This article doesn't give right to appeal against a court verdict, which negates the principle of even-handed justice, he added.He said the apex court defined the parameters for the use of Article 62(1)(f) in its verdicts. He suggested that an election challenged under this article be set aside only.The SCBA president further proposed that the penalty of life disqualification be handed only in election matters.Also Read: Nawaz, Tareen cannot contest elections for life, rules SCIt is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen under Article 62(1)(f).The article stipulates that a person cannot be qualified as a member of the national or provincial legislatures if he is not 'Sadiq' and 'Ameen'.