SC removes major obstacle in way of Naya Pakistan Housing Program

The court while rejecting the plea, termed section 15 of the act according to the law.

Leading the bench hearing of the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed also scolded the applicant over filing the plea.

“You people do not return the banks’ money and have now come here to challenge the law,” the top supreme court judge said as section 15 of the financial institutions act permits banks to auction the property of a person in case of non-payment of loan dues.

