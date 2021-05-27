What's new

SC registrar returns govt review petition against Justice Isa verdict with objection

BATMAN

BATMAN

BANNED
Mar 31, 2007
29,538
-28
19,870
Country
Pakistan
Location
Switzerland
  • The Registrar Office objected that a review could not be conducted twice for the same case.
  • The government said it will not be deterred by the objection and shall ‘re-file the petition in due course of time.’

www.brecorder.com

SC registrar returns govt review petition against Justice Isa verdict with objection

* The Registrar Office objected that a review could not be conducted twice for the same case. * The government said it will not be deterred by the objection and shall ‘re-file the petition in due course of time.’
www.brecorder.com

@El Sidd is this another case of clash of institutions?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom