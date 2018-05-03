What's new

SC refuses to entertain petition for referendum on presidential form of govt

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,751
52
72,976
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SC refuses to entertain petition for referendum on presidential form of govt

Petitioner has not pointed out the question of public importance in this case, says SC Registrar


Hasnaat Malik
September 02, 2020






Court gavel. PHOTO: FILE


Court gavel.


ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday refused to entertain a constitutional petition which sought direction for the prime minister to enable holding a referendum regarding the establishment of a presidential form of government in Pakistan.

The petition was filed by Tahir Aziz Khan, chairman of the political party Hum Awam Pakistan, under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. One of the main objectives of the lesser-known political party is to establish a presidential form of government in the country.

The registrar's office, objected that the petitioner had not pointed out the question of public importance in this case.

“The petitioner did not approach any other forum available to him under the law for the same relief,” SC office further said. “Petitioner did not justify invoking of extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution”

Earlier, the petitioner sought direction from the apex court to the prime minister of Pakistan to hold a referendum, as provided under the Clause 6 of the Article 48 of the Constitution to determine whether the people of Pakistan, for their welfare and wellbeing, want a presidential form of government or not.
The petition states that it is apparent from the print, electronic and social media that an overwhelming majority of the people are fed up with the parliamentary form of government and want to adopt the presidential form of government.

It is stated that currently, Pakistan is the sixth most populous country in the world with an estimated population of 212 million people. According to the United Nations’ observations, this population is estimated to reach 403 million by 2050, the petition added.

Pakistan has also one of the world’s largest youth population, as 64 per cent of the Pakistanis are now under the age of 30. "Pakistan is ranked as 122nd out of 190 countries in the world in the opinion of the World Health Organisation’s performance report in terms of quality and accessibility of health care."
The petitioner also stated that this growing population will put catastrophic pressures on resources, leaving tens of millions of people jobless. This trend will further almost inevitably lead to further destabilisation of Pakistan’s already fragile political system.

As of March 2020, the petition states, the public debt of Pakistan was estimated at about Rs42.8 trillion or $256 billion, which is 98.2 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), while the external debt stood at around $112 billion. Pakistan owes $5.765 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
No doubt, 25 per cent of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line. At present, the average human development index (HDI) and the GDP are the lowest as compared to other South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, says the petition.



tribune.com.pk

SC refuses to entertain petition for referendum on presidential form of govt | The Express Tribune

Petitioner has not pointed out the question of public importance in this case, says SC Registrar
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Devil Soul CJP refuses to entertain petition against appointment of IHC judge Insaf - Justice 0
manlion K’taka HC refuses to entertain pleas by Nithyananda, charges to be framed in rape case Central & South Asia 2
Ivan Facebook refused to check hate speech by India's BJP fearing business fallout: WSJ report World Affairs 6
PeacefulWar Chinese city builds bridge around house after owner refuses to move China & Far East 8
Shantanu_Left 'Brutish' Indian rapist 26 ignored a Melbourne sex worker's pleas to stop and then refused to leave! Central & South Asia 53
beijingwalker Chinese city builds bridge around house after owner refuses to move China & Far East 13
Vanguard One India Rebuffs China, Refuses To Disengage Further Along Pangong Tso Central & South Asia 21
dharmi No 3D Images of Lord Ram at Times Square? Ad Company Refuses Display After Muslim Groups Oppose Central & South Asia 93
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE PLA Enhance Their Build Up In Pangong Tso Lake and Refuse To Pull Out Indian Defence Forum 22
B West Bengal government refuses to allow Indian citizens to re-enter via land border with Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top