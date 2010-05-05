What's new

Featured SC questions performance of Karachi city government

W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,736
-31
11,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Other Rules
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday raised serious questions over the performance and functions of the Karachi city government and wondered whether someone was eating away Rs5 billion in the name of ghost employees of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

“Where the 20,000 employees of the KMC disappeared in the recent debacle when the citizens of Karachi braved rain and sewage gushing into their houses and they had to remain stranded on the roads for days,” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed while heading a three-judge SC bench, which had taken up a set of petitions seeking empowerment and autonomy for local government (LG) institutions in Sindh.

The bench appeared to be not impressed with the performance of the LG system in the recent past.

The Supreme Court also admitted for hearing a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf after overruling its office’s objection to it. The petition sought directives for the Sindh government regarding devolution of powers to the local government institutions under Articles 140-A, 3, 4, 9, 14, 16, 17, 19, 19-A and 25 of the Constitution.
Asks where 20,000 employees of KMC disappeared in recent debacle in the metropolis
Click to expand...
The bench also decided to hear another petition filed by Asad Ali Khan through his counsel Nawazish Pirzada, requesting the court to declare illegal the premature dissolution of LG institutions in Punjab by promulgating the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019 before they could complete their constitutional tenure on Dec 31, 2021. Notices were also issued to Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan and Advocate General for Sindh Salman Talibuddin to assist the court.

While pointing towards senior counsel Salahuddin Ahmed, who was arguing the case of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the chief justice regretted that what his clients had delivered in Karachi was a complete mess.

Former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar and Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar were also present in the courtroom when the chief justice made the observation.
“Why the employees of KMC and the sanitary staff were never to be seen,” the chief justice deplored, recalling how employees of these departments once used to commence their work before daybreak at three o’clock in the wee hours.

“There are ghost employees and somebody is eating away their salaries,” he regretted, adding that nothing would change even if a very good law was promulgated.
Salahuddin Ahmed said he was not here to defend the past performance of the MQM, adding that all he was asking for was to rationalise the LG system by making accountability enshrined in the law. Then there would be a chance that things may improve, he said.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, a member of the bench, regretted that the concept that systems would improve with the introduction of the LG system had not happened, adding that the past experience showed that the LG system deteriorated further when the political interest came since with political interest, financial interest also came.
The real issue, the chief justice observed, was a lack of coordination between different departments and institutions.

Salahuddin Ahmed argued that he was seeking a declaration that Sections 74 and 75 of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013 and Section 18 of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance were ultra vires of the Constitution. It had already been held in the Imrana Tawana case judgement that the LG system was part of the definition of the state since these institutions were not the creation of any statutes rather itself a constitutional entity.

Therefore, their powers could not be taken away and placed among the nominees of the provincial government, the counsel contended, regretting that instead of further devolving the powers of the LG institutions under Article 140-A of the Constitution, the opposite had happened.
“It is utter paradox that the manifestos of all political parties of the country emphasise to give more powers to the local governments, but when it comes to implementation of the same, they favour centralisation of the powers,” he added.

The counsel said lots of powers had been taken away in Karachi through parallel legislation, adding that octroi and zila tax were abolished with an understanding that matching funds would be provided, but not a single penny came as a result of which “we saw havoc in Karachi during recent rains”.
He said the legislatures should allow the LG institutions to generate funds or revenue should be made available to such institutions so that they could function and deliver.

The chief justice, however, said the court was not going into factual controversies.

The counsel also furnished a commentary written by economist Dr Kaiser Bengali in which he highlighted that for any city to develop properly four functions — water supply, waste water disposal, solid waste disposal and transport — should be done by the local governments instead of leaving them to the private sector.
“It is only a game of sharing,” the chief justice observed, adding that it did not mean that giving powers to the local government would improve things which “we have seen in the present situation where things have become worse”.
Whatever system is given to Karachi or the province, the chief justice said, they would conduct it badly.
The court, however, asked the petitioners to furnish their synopsis supported by local as well as international laws and adjourned the proceedings to the second week of October.
Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2020

===============

Supreme court has become a mere establishment's tool, the hearing was on the empowerment of LG according to article 140A taken after delay of 3 years but the judge seem more interested in grilling on KMC past performance and the mayor which was probably not the agenda. This seem to indicate political agenda of the hearing

regards
 
Last edited:
HRK

HRK

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 24, 2010
11,364
85
27,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
W.11 said:
Supreme court has become a mere establishment's tool
Click to expand...
you are one confuse soul brother don't take this remarks as offence but as an honest observation .....

Now as far as remarks of SC is concern plz tell me are you satisfied with the Current Local Government system of Sindh which is safeguarding the interests of Corrupt Leaders of PPP as the current system is given by PPP, can you quote ONE (Yes only 1 example) professionalism and upto mark performance by any of the Local Government in Sindh including MQM lead Local Government of Karachi .....

Accept it is as divine Truth nop good could come out from current System of Local Government
 
W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,736
-31
11,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HRK said:
you are one confuse soul brother don't take this remarks as offence but as an honest observation .....

Now as far as remarks of SC is concern plz tell me are you satisfied with the Current Local Government system of Sindh which is safeguarding the interests of Corrupt Leaders of PPP as the current system is given by PPP, can you quote ONE (Yes only 1 example) professionalism and upto mark performance by any of the Local Government in Sindh including MQM lead Local Government of Karachi .....

Accept it is as divine Truth nop good could come out from current System of Local Government
Click to expand...
The case has been pending since 4 years, it was initially filed when the karachi mayor came to the office, this shows how incompetent the SC itself is in disposing its cases which may take years and years and still no resolution which will probably be the end result of this case as well. Its about LG empowerment and not KMC or karachi mayor's performance which shows the seriousness of SC in granting the due rights to karachi Local Government.

SC is a mere establishment's tool and does what its master tells it.

regards
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,130
7
8,911
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Only solution for Karachi is to declare it a federal territory and enforce same LG laws as they have in ISB. Karachi needs to be made independent in its revenue and tax collection so it can use that money of local development. People of Karachi deserve ownership of Karachi rather than being ruled by feudal of Inner Sindh. Karachi should not have to suffer for slave mindset of people of Inner Sindh.
 
W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,736
-31
11,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:
Only solution for Karachi is to declare it a federal territory and enforce same LG laws as they have in ISB. Karachi needs to be made independent in its revenue and tax collection so it can use that money of local development. People of Karachi deserve ownership of Karachi rather than being ruled by feudal of Inner Sindh. Karachi should not have to suffer for slave mindset of people of Inner Sindh.
Click to expand...
FATA was a federal territory too and so was norther areas (FANA), islamabad is fine because its the capitlal otherwise mayor of islamabad was dismissed as well.

regards
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,130
7
8,911
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
W.11 said:
FATA was a federal territory too and so was norther areas (FANA), islamabad is fine because its the capitlal otherwise mayor of islamabad was dismissed as well.

regards
Click to expand...
Comparing FATA and Karachi is like comparing apples and oranges. Karachi is the biggest economic hub inside Pakistan whereas FATA was a no mans land infested with afghans until Pakistan launched military operation. Like IK said we need to run Karachi like we run a country.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,130
7
8,911
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
W.11 said:
lmao

regards
Click to expand...
What is so funny same governance system is employed for all metropolitan cities across the globe. Take London, Newyork, Paris, Melbourne, any city they have their own independent setup separate from rest of provinces or states. Karachi population is 16 million approx. and 125 countries in the world have less population than Karachi.

So yeah LMAO was a appropriate choice on such a crucial issue.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
18,929
153
33,912
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Someone in such cases, has to reach to the root cause of miserable state of Karachi. The political leeches have thousands of explanations & ways to get more power & keep asking for money. If system has to be corrected & Karachi is supposed to be developed, corrupt practices shall be stopped & by stopping it means it needs to be done on every occasions, venue or no matter what is the agenda. SC did the right thing because no one serves the city but these cover up/lame excused cases and that's all. Current system & demand of further powers/money is nothing but to feed already power & money hungry leeches.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
18,929
153
33,912
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is the real thread title & the concern shown by Supreme Court unlike forged & manipulated title using an article with different mention merely to malign a positive yet beneficial question by Supreme Court. Stop misleading people through biased & deceiving titles based upon personal likes/dislikes.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
416
1
682
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:
What is so funny same governance system is employed for all metropolitan cities across the globe. Take London, Newyork, Paris, Melbourne, any city they have their own independent setup separate from rest of provinces or states. Karachi population is 16 million approx. and 125 countries in the world have less population than Karachi.

So yeah LMAO was a appropriate choice on such a crucial issue.
Click to expand...
I think from the article what I understand is, SC is not against local empowerment but rather mentioning the short comings of its performance. In other words it is merely asking is there any past precedence or future probability that this will change Karachi. We all know the funds were used to run sector offices, those political workers were given pay and were enrolled as ghost employees. We all know what their job was.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,130
7
8,911
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Patriot forever said:
I think from the article what I understand is, SC is not against local empowerment but rather mentioning the short comings of its performance. In other words it is merely asking is there any past precedence or future probability that this will change Karachi. We all know the funds were used to run sector offices, those political workers were given pay and were enrolled as ghost employees. We all know what their job was.
Click to expand...

Billion rupees corruption: Accused ex Karachi administrator enjoying leaves rather suspension – Abb Takk News

abbtakk.tv abbtakk.tv

just this is enough to understand situation in karachi
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
18,929
153
33,912
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:

Billion rupees corruption: Accused ex Karachi administrator enjoying leaves rather suspension – Abb Takk News

abbtakk.tv abbtakk.tv

just this is enough to understand situation in karachi
Click to expand...
Speaking of many problems in way of developed Karachi, politically affiliated people are also equally involved. Just read these two captions and understand that how masses are misled & fooled.

'Supreme court not in favour of Karachi LG empowerment'

or


"Supreme Court questions performance of Karachi City Government".

In the first, Supreme Court is evil, bloody devil, yahoodi sazish court & enemy of Karachi because doesn't favour Local Government Empowerment but, in reality the real agenda was to root out corruption & negligence as well as incompetence as evident in second caption. Since the corrupt lot doesn't want to be questioned and can't afford a golden goose like Karachi to be taken away; they use their manipulation by fooling people into ethnic divides or political hate so that their looting regime may continue to rule.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,130
7
8,911
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
The Eagle said:
Speaking of many problems in way of developed Karachi, politically affiliated people are also equally involved. Just read these two captions and understand that how masses are misled & fooled.

'Supreme court not in favour of Karachi LG empowerment'

or


"Supreme Court questions performance of Karachi City Government".

In the first, Supreme Court is evil, bloody devil, yahoodi sazish court & enemy of Karachi because doesn't favour Local Government Empowerment but, in reality the real agenda was to root out corruption & negligence as well as incompetence as evident in second caption. Since the corrupt lot doesn't want to be questioned and can't afford a golden goose like Karachi to be taken away; they use their manipulation by fooling people into ethnic divides or political hate so that their looting regime may continue to rule.
Click to expand...
Kind of like this


 
W.11

W.11

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2011
14,736
-31
11,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Eagle said:
This is the real thread title & the concern shown by Supreme Court unlike forged & manipulated title using an article with different mention merely to malign a positive yet beneficial question by Supreme Court. Stop misleading people through biased & deceiving titles based upon personal likes/dislikes.
Click to expand...
You seem to have a bogus agenda here

the title which i made was explained using bold highlighted lines in the article, the petition has nothing to do about KMC's performance and has to do with LG empowerment and implementation of article 140 A, the judge completely dismissed any discussion based on that, hence the SC judge's statement was irrelevant just reflects the SC is not interested in empowering the LG otherwise it had not delayed the petition for 3 to 4 years when the LG elected reps were still in office.

regards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S PMLN voters THRASHING their leaders on their faces and questioning their performance Pakistani Siasat 21
GlobalVillageSpace Pakistan’s strong economic performance? Questionable Pakistan Economy 9
Norwegian Raising questions: Parliamentary performance of PML-N below par! Pakistani Siasat 30
SBD-3 J-10 Crashes puts a question mark on J-10 performance Chinese Defence Forum 17
desiman Antony faces same questions on DRDO performance 4 years later, update on major DRDO p Indian Defence Forum 0
W.11 Kuwait: MP questions foreign minister over Trump’s normalisation remarks Middle East & Africa 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Featured Not a question of if, but when China will strike - Indian Narrative Indian Defence Forum 110
Figaro As India's virus cases rise, so do questions over death toll COVID-19 Coronavirus 8
Chakar The Great A big question mark on India’s Supreme Court Central & South Asia 1
ghazi52 IHC questions Naval Farms Scheme Insaf - Justice 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top