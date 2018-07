Moreover, Nasir Abdullah, Ansari Sugar Mills, Omani Polymer Packages, Pak Ethanol Private Limited, Chambar Sugar Mills, Agro Farm Thatta, Zardari Group, Parthenon Private Limited, AOne International, Lucky International, Logistic Trading, Royal International and Ameer Associate are among the beneficiaries that have been named in the fake bank accounts case.Furthermore, the top court directed the Sindh inspector general of police (IGP) to ensure that all persons that have been summoned appear before the court.The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was also ordered by the SC to halt Rs7 billion equity submitted by Summit Bank. Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) State Bank Circle (SBC) registered a first information report (FIR) against Chairman of the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) and former president of various banks Hussain Lawai, a close friend of Zardari, Taha Raza, UAE national Naseer Abdullah Lootah who is also the chairman of Summit Bank, and the directors of M/s Omni Group of Industries Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.Moreover, Chairman of the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) and former president of various banks, Hussain Lawai was on Friday wasby the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation in a money laundering scandal, termed by many as the “biggest in Sindh’s history till date”.According to reports, 29 ‘benami’ accounts opened in the names of seven people were used to launder around Rs25 billion. The accounts were opened in three banks, including Summit Bank and Sindh Bank, reportedly under the names of businessman Anwar Majeed and employees of Omni Group.