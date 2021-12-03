muhammadhafeezmalik
SC orders SHC registrar to submit details of recruitment in lower judiciary
The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday instructed the Sindh High Court (SHC) registrar to submit details of recruitment in the lower judiciary for all districts of the province.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case of illegal recruitments.
This also the Supreme Court:
SC registrar challenges PIC order on staff details
Plea fixed for hearing before IHC chief justice today
The Supreme Court registrar's office has challenged the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) order to make the details of the apex court’s staff public in the Islamabad High Court.
The registrar through the Attorney General for Pakistan office, has filed a petition in the IHC against the PIC's July 12 order wherein the SC registrar was directed to share with the appellant the requested information at the earliest, but not later than 20 working days of the receipt of the order.
