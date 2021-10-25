SC orders detonation of Karachi’s Nasla Tower in a week

Web DeskOctober 25, 2021Nasla Tower. Photo: fileKARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) Monday directed the concerned authorities to demolish the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi through a controlled implosion within a week.Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed ordered to raze the high-rise building after hearing the case pertaining to the illegal construction of the residential complex on a service road on Sharae Faisal.In June, the SC had ordered the tower’s demolition over its illegal construction on a service road, telling the builders to refund the registered buyers of the residential and commercial units within three months.During today’s hearing, the CJP directed the owner of Nasla Tower to compensate the occupants and ordered the Karachi commissioner to ensure payments are made to the affectees.The court also issued the instruction to the concerned authorities to submit a compliance report within a week.The bench stated the tower should be demolished by a controlled implosion and no damage should be done to buildings or people near it.Earlier this month, Nasla Tower residents had been issued a notice to vacate the building by October 27 or face legal action.The notice was issued on October 12 by an official of the District East after the apex court’s rejection of a review petition that requested the court to take back its order to demolish Nasla Tower.The order had mentioned that the commissioner has to submit a report on the SC's instructions and ensure the building is vacated."Take notice that you are required to vacate the building ie Nasla Tower within (15) days," read the notice."In case of failure, necessary proceedings under Section 3 of Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010 may be initiated against you, or other coercive action may be taken."The Supreme Court also vacated a stay order issued by the Sindh High Court in a case related to the encroachments on Gujjar, Orangi and Mehmoodabad nullahs.The court ordered the administration to remove all encroachments along these nullahs.