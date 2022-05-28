SC must stay away from Imran's politics, urges Maryam Nawaz SC must stay away from Imran's politics, urges Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz says 'SC should stay away from Imran Khan's politics' BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to stay away from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Maryam Nawaz urges judiciary to maintain distance from Imran Khan's politics Maryam asks SC to maintain distance from Imran Khan's politics as it is an institution of Pakistan and should remain impartial

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while urging the Supreme Court (SC) to stay away from the ongoing political scuffle said that the SC must stay away from [Imran Khan] the seditionist and remain neutral.Addressing a rally in Bahawalpur, the PML-N Vice President said that I thank the people from the bottom of my heart, thank you for attending the rally in such scorching heat. Criticizing the PTI Chairman, Maryam said that Imran Khan has given nothing to the country but poverty, inflation and promoting inappropriate conduct. She challenged Imran Khan to point out his single contribution to the country.She said that Nawaz Sharif is the leader who made Pakistan a nuclear power. Pakistan knows how to protect itself. Nawaz Sharif turned Pakistan into a nuclear power by rejecting five billion dollar in aid, this is called self-determination and freedom, she added.Pakistan was banned from carrying out nuclear blasts, threats were hurled that if you carry out nuclear explosion, you will be pushed into the Stone Age. Nawaz Sharif told them to do whatever they want, he was eager to fulfil the national task. My leader did not wave a letter, did not pretend of a conspiracy, she said.Maryam explained that only those who love their homeland can make such a contribution to secure the country’s borders. she also mentioned that Nawaz Sharif removed the darkness of load shedding from this country. She called out to Imran Khan asking that Nawaz Sharif has served the country day and night, what have you done for Pakistan?The PML-N Vice President further said that at present Pakistan has no fear of external security, today the country is suffering from internal turmoil and sedition. She termed Imran Khan to be the reason behind the chaotic situaton in the state.The Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said that if Imran Khan tried to riot again after six days, we will send him to jail.Addressing the rally in Bahawalpur alongside Maryam Nawaz, Punjab CM welcomed the crowed at the rally and said that on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir, people who came out despite the intense heat have proved themselves to be true soldiers of PML-N.He added that during PTI’s protest in Islamabad Qasim Suri asked Imran Khan to give ‘Islamic touch’ to his speech. The PML-N leader explained that this exposed the real face of Imran Khan and his party, as they have been using the religion card to fulfil their political agenda.While pointing out the problems in the area and also promising people of working on them Hamza Shahbaz expressed that people in Bahawalpur have been deprived of speedo bus for four years. Free net service was snatched from the people of Bahawalpur for three years. He mentioned that 8000 people are traveling on speedo bus now. You gave so much love, now it will be 24 speedo buses arriving for the people here not 12, he continued saying. I will serve the people of Bahawalpur day and night.The Punjab CM further added that there is a problem of water shortage in Cholistan. The PML-N leader expressed that he is aware of the situation in Cholistan and said animals died due to lack of water in there.He blamed Imran Khan and his long march for the tragedy that has affected the lives of the martyred constable’s children and deprived them of their father’s shadow. I consoled the 12-year-old child of the martyred constable, he added.He further stated that the constitutional crisis has been haunting Punjab for two months now. The Punjab CM warned Imran Khan of the consequences if he tried to create a chaotic situation in the country again. Now the ‘touch of jail’ is left in the story, you will be sent to jail.Imran Khan will have to go to jail if he tried to spread chaos again, said Hamza Shahbaz.