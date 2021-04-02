SC maintains ECP's order to hold re-polls in NA-75 Daska

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has submitted to the Supreme Court the record of the location of the presiding officers who went missing after polling in the Daska by-election. 10 officers have gathered at a suspicious place after polling.



According to the report of the news agency, a case related to Daska by-election was heard in the Supreme Court of Pakistan in which the Election Commission presented the record of location of 20 presiding officers who went missing after polling in the Supreme Court.



According to the ECP, the ECP has compiled a report in collaboration with the PTA to trace the location of the missing officers on February 19. According to PTA records, the location of 10 presiding officers has been traced to a suspicious location.



According to the report, the presiding officers chose a long alternative route instead of the short route to reach the RO office and gathered at a suspicious place on this route at 10 pm and remained there till morning.