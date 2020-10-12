SC issues notice to PM Imran for attending Insaf Lawyers Forum ceremony

This is why there is a massive backlog of cases in Pakistan, because the judiciary is too busy doing everything except its actual job of adjudicating on cases brought before it.



The only issue here is whether the funds used to host a political event were State funds or party/private funds. And I fail to understand why a Supreme Court Judge is tolerating a petition where apparently the petitioner doesn't even have any required documentation to support the allegation that taxpayer funds were used to host a political event.



On the subject of the Prime Minister attending a political event, It beggars belief to think that an obviously political position (Prime Minister) would be expected to not engage in political events. Are we seriously going to argue that the Prime Minister should not attend any political rallies next?



The President on the other hand is a different argument.