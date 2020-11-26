SC issues contempt notice to Sindh CM in KCR revival case
Hasan Ayub On Nov 26, 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) revival case, reported ARY News.
An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case. The top SC judge took strong exception to the Sindh government’s failure to approve a design for building underpasses and flyovers along the KCR track.
At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice asked why construction work has not yet started, to which the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) director general replied that a design thereof handed to the Sindh government is awaiting its approval.
On November 10, the SC had issued contempt notices to the Pakistan Railways and the Sindh government over failure to implement its order regarding the Karachi Circular Railway. The court expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of its order and observed that the authorities didn’t implement its order in letter and spirit.
@Norwegian @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @PaklovesTurkiye , Sindh Govt just dragging their feet like usually. And when a disaster hits, they are nowhere to be seen. If you talk about removing 18th Amendment, they will scream democracy is in danger.
