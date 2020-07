Yup perfect logic

These judges let go the terrorists who are blowing up our civilians and army personnel but as soon as Judge is threatened the less I say about this garbage system the better. Bunch of low life jokers.

I have seen these so called judges here in conferences they hardly can put two sentences of English together and sweating pool out when facing audience of well versed educated people but fuxking bullies to a normal human beings.

They are quick to punish average but lick every pubic hair of Sharifs and Zardari's and shiver in pants when faced with someone like Uzair bloch.

Take notice of that too CYBER Wing

Click to expand...