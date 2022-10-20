SC gives govt free hand to tackle PTI long march

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC orders report on 'Azadi' march in Imran's contempt case
The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday told the government to "prepare fully" to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's long march towards the capital "in accordance with the law" as it ordered Attorney General (AG) Ashtar Ausaf Ali to provide arguments on agencies' reports on the party's previous protest and adjourned the contempt of court case hearing until next Wednesday.
The federal government had filed a contempt petition against deposed premier Imran Khan over the violation of its May 25 order wherein his party, the PTI, was restricted from holding its 'Azadi March' near Peshawar Mor between the H-9 and G-9 areas of Islamabad.
However, Imran and his supporters did make their way toward D-Chowk, prompting the government to summon the army for the security of the capital's Red Zone.
Read ‘Azadi March’: Government had the last laugh
A five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, heard the petition today.
Attorney General (AG) Ashtar Ausaf Ali during the proceedings stated that the Interior Ministry had filed the contempt application in lue of the events that unfolded during the PTI's march.
“An appeal was submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Imran Khan’s long march,” informed the AG, adding that “during the hearing, the court had been assured” of compliance with court orders.
However, “despite the guarantees provided to the court, Imran Khan gave a call to the party workers to [march towards] D Chowk,” he said.
He also argued that upon IHC orders, roads leading to Srinagar Highway were opened for traffic, “workers’ arrests were also stopped by court order” while “PTI leadership was ordered to keep the workers calm".
“The SC in its written order noted that restraint is being observed for the time being,” said the AG adding that the top court had requested reports from intelligence and other policing agencies.
Read More Sana warns PTI of 'strict action' over long march
“When the reports were received, it emerged that the PTI leadership has breached the guarantees [it had given to the court],” he furthered.
“The concerned institutions submitted their reports to the SC,” said the AG admitting that he had “not received the reports”.
Upon this CJ Bandial assured AG Ali that he would be provided copies of the reports and that the court will continue the hearing only after that.
“I also request the court for an interim order,” pleaded AG Ali.
“Imran Khan is calling the attack on Islamabad ‘jihad’,” he continued, “Imran Khan is going to educational institutes and universities” and “inciting people with his speeches”.
“You are saying that the assurances given to the court are being breached,” observed CJ Bandial noting that as per AG Ali’s arguments there was a plan in place for “another long march and sit-in”.
“You may deal with the situation as per law,” said CJ Bandial granting the government permission to “take measures to protect city areas”.
“For the time being, there are just speeches,” observed the CJ adding that “you may protect urban areas where there are threats”.
“The reports have provided solid answers,” said CJ Bandial as he noted that “31 civilians were injured during clashes on 25 May” and that “Imran Khan called off the long march the next morning”.
“When there are people, then you should request [courts] to stop the crowds,” the judge continued, “for now there is no mob”.
Also Read Imran gives govt few more days to announce polls
“It is the responsibility of the administration to take steps according to the constitution and the law,” he added.
The AG also requested the court to seek guarantees that Imran had no intentions of marching towards the capital once again.
“The administration should fully prepare itself for the situation,“ said CJ Bandial as he assured the AG that “we will intervene when the law is violated by any side”.
The AG furthered that “Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan police have come to Islamabad” as he sought further guarantees for support from the court.
However, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan observed that “you seek orders for a situation that has not yet arisen”.
“When something happens, you can come to the court,” the judge added.
Upon this AG Ali expressed reservations that “a flood of people” may descend upon the capital.
“Where is the flood of people,” retorted the chief justice, “last time there were two to three hundred people that entered the enclosed area”.
Ordering AG Ali to study the agencies' reports on the previous PTI march, the court then adjourned the hearing against Imran until October 26.
It may be noted that the PML-N-led coalition government had failed to contain PTI activists and supporters – who while staging their “Haqeeqi Azadi March” – as they managed to cross all barriers and reached near D-Chowk after setting some trees and public property on fire in Blue Area of the federal capital.
