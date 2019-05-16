SC for using local resources in dam projects
Proposes that Wapda use steel from PSM in Diamer Bhasha dam
Aqeel Afzal
March 30, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The apex court has proposed to the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to depend on local resources in construction of mega hydro-power projects and consider utilizing the steel from the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) in case of a possible revival of the industrial unit.
When a five-judge larger bench, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, resumed hearing of Diamer Bhasha and Mehmand dams case on Tuesday, Wapda chairman said steel required for the construction of the Diamer Bhasha Dam is more than the total steel production of the country.
“Wapda will have to import steel for the dam,” he said.
Chief Justice Gulzar noted that if the country’s biggest industrial unit – the PSM) – is revived then this huge demand can be met without importing the commodity. “The money that will be spent on importing steel can be paid to the PSM,” he noted.
He said there is a need to use indigenous resources on Wapda projects including new dams.
The CJ, however, clarified that this is only his suggestion and Wapda can take independent decisions in view of the ground realities. Wapda’s counsel, however, stated that this proposal could be reviewed.
During the hearing, the controversial Kalabagh Dam project also came under discussion.
Justice Umar Ata Bandial, one of the members of the bench, asked Wapda officials as to how it could construct the water reservoir without removing reservations of the provinces.
Wapda chairman said after construction of the Mohmand Dam, floods will stop affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan, Naushera and Charsadda districts.
“Wapda is making the Sindh Barrage near Kotri district of Sindh. We will divert water from the Sindh Barrage into canals on the model of London’s Thames River. After completion of the barrage, we will be able to remove reservations of Sindh province as well,” he said.
He said the K-4 project for supply of drinking water to Karachi has also been handed over to Wapda.
Wapda chairman told the apex court that the federal government is to pay Rs240b to the authority. He said at the earlier hearings of the case, the government had assured the court that it would make the payment but the money is still to be paid.
He said Wapda would generate Rs700b for dams through its own resources. Justice Ijazul Ahsan, a member of the bench, asked if the government is allocating funds for the dams in the annual budgets.
Additional Attorney General Sohail Mehmood told the court that the government is not only allocating money for dams but also releasing this money on an annual basis. “However, we would have to seek advice from the government with regard to payment of outstanding due to Wapda,” he added.
The CJ asked if the under construction dams would complete in their stipulated timeframes. Wapda’s counsel Nayyar Rizvi said the Diamer Bhasha Dam is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
“All the jobs related to the dam are being done on their scheduled time despite the pandemic. We are likely to meet the deadline,” he said. The court later adjourned hearing for three months.
