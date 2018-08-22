SC asks TV channels to suggest mechanism for fair ratings National AUGUST 16, 2018 BY STAFF REPORT ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed all stakeholders to sit together under the leadership of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman and make suggestions to create a mechanism for the ratings of TV channels. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case regarding non-issuance of Bol Media Network’s ratings by Medialogic, a leading TV rating provider. During the course of proceedings, Medialogic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Danish appeared before the bench in compliance with court orders. Medialogic CEO Salman Danish. File Photo The chief justice remarked that Salman Danish intentionally bypassed the top court’s orders and now he had to face contempt of court proceedings. To this, Medialogic’s CEO tendered his apology before the bench, saying that he had submitted a compliance report before the bench. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that Salman intentionally changed the ratings of TV channels and violated court orders, therefore the court would not accept his conditional apology. The CJP remarked that PEMRA should make a mechanism to get rid of Medialogic’s monopoly so that a fair rating system can be put in place. “Private companies are minting money and the government is doing nothing, the relevant authorities have to take a solid step so such cartels cannot be formed,” he stated. “These channels abused the government, their ratings would be raised unjustifiably, there was a monopoly of the broadcaster as well,” he further added. The bench adjourned the next hearing until September 5. On the previous hearing, the apex court had suspended all operations of Medialogic. Medialogic was established in 2007 with some investors and the international market research organisation Growth From Knowledge (GFK). It stood for more than 10 years as Pakistan’s first and only media rating company to this day hence, creating a monopoly. Medialogic started its operations from Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad and gradually expanded, first to 9 cities and is catering to 20 cities at present. https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2018/08/16/medialogic-case-sc-seeks-suggestions-from-pemra/