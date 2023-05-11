SC asks NAB to produce Imran in court within an hour

.,.,

10 key points from the SC hearing so far



Supreme Court directs the NAB to produce PTI Chairman Imran Khan within an hour during a hearing of his plea against his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.



Security is beefed up outside the apex court, with contingents of the Rangers and bomb disposal squads called in.



CJP emphasises importance of courts being accessible to everyone for relief and individuals feeling safe to approach them.



Imran’s lawyer argues arrest was made without an investigation officer present and accused NAB of committing contempt of court.



The court is looking at the manner in which the arrest was conducted and whether contempt had taken place.



Imran’s lawyer claims arrest warrant dated May 1 was not in accordance with the law and questions why NAB did not try to arrest him itself for eight days.



AGP states NAB is an independent institution and had requested Rangers to be present at the scene but not carry out the arrest.



Justice Minallah expresses concern about NAB’s actions, accusing them of “political engineering” and “contributing to the country’s destruction”.



Lawyers comment that the arrest from court’s premises is inconsistent with precedents laid down by the SC and express belief that the SC might set aside the High Court’s decision.