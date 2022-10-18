What's new

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi in 2012 Shahzeb murder case

muhammadhafeezmalik

The murderous son of a TV channel owner bought justice by money.​

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi in 2012 Shahzeb murder case​


The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday acquitted Shahrukh Jatoi in the 2012 Shahzeb Khan murder case along with other accused persons.
Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan headed a three-member bench as it heard the case today.

During the hearing, Jatoi's counsel Latif Khosa argued that “the parties have already reached an agreement.”

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi in 2012 Shahzeb murder case | The Express Tribune

'Parties have already reached agreement' argues lawyer
